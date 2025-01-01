Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag sue city of Los Angeles after losing home in wildfires

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are suing the city of Los Angeles after losing their home in the wildfires.

The couple lost their home in the Palisades fire, and are now taking action to recoup money to help them rebuild.

They are amongst a group of 20 residents who are accusing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power of failing to maintain an adequate water supply system to fight the blazes.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, they allege there were delays in repairing the Santa Ynez Reservoir, leaving the massive water storage complex in the heart of the Palisades empty for nearly a year.

They claim the LADWP drained the reservoir as a "cost-saving measure," meaning it was "out of commission" for firefighters to use against the flames.

The lawsuit alleges that the water supply system, reservoir, hydrants and other infrastructure "presented an inherent danger and risk of fire to private property," and that the defendants took "a known, calculated risk that private property would be damaged" in the event of a fire.

The document claims the "Palisades Fire was an inescapable and unavoidable consequence of the water supply system servicing areas in and around Pacific Palisades as it was planned and constructed," and that the public water system didn't "have enough water pressure to fight an urban fire."

Pratt and Montag claim they "have not received adequate compensation for the damage" to their homes and are seeking funds to cover repairs, the loss of wages and business profits as well as attorneys' fees.