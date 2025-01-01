Zoe Saldaña celebrates first Oscar nomination alongside sisters

Zoe Saldaña chose to celebrate her first Academy Award nomination with her sisters.

The actress has already won a Golden Globe for her performance as lawyer Rita Mora Castro in musical crime film Emilia Pérez, and on Thursday, it was announced that she had garnered a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for the 2025 Oscars.

Zoe will compete against Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave).

Taking to Instagram following the news, Zoe shared a happy photo of herself and her sisters Cisely and Mariel.

"I am truly honored and grateful for the nomination," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you so much for considering me for this award. I am thrilled to be among such talented company. Emilia Pérez was made with love."

In addition, Zoe praised the rest of the Emilia Pérez cast and director Jacques Audiard.

"Thank you to @theacademy and its members for recognizing our work. Jacques!!!!! BINGO!" the 46-year-old added.

Emilia Pérez received 13 nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón.

The Spanish actress has made Oscars history by becoming the first openly transgender actress to be nominated in an acting category.

The Academy Awards, to be hosted by Conan O'Brien, will take place on 2 March.