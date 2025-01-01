Dick Van Dyke can't believe he still goes to the gym: 'I'm almost 100'

Dick Van Dyke is amazed he still goes to the gym three times a week.

During the latest episode of the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, the Hollywood icon - who turned 99 last December - offered up his secret to staying fit and healthy.

"I'm almost 100. This is insane," he told host Ted Danson. "Somebody said, 'To what do you attribute your age and physical condition?' I've always exercised three days a week.

"We go to the gym still, and I think that's why I'm not stove up like my equals," The Dick Van Dyke Show star joked.

Ted went on to recall how he used go to the same gym as Dick and was impressed by his workouts.

"If I got there early enough, I would see you literally work out on some weight machine," he remembered. "And then, almost like you were doing circuit training, you would not walk to the next machine, you'd dance. You literally danced to the next machine."

Ted also noted that Dick would swim laps at his pool at home before taking a nap.

"Exactly," the Mary Poppins actor quipped, adding: "Good routine."

In addition, Dick explained that his exercise routine includes yoga, stretching, and sit-ups.

The 99-year-old continues to remain active, and last year, starred in the music video for the Coldplay song All My Love.