Charli XCX to star and producer movie The Moment based on own idea

Charli XCX is to star in movie 'The Moment', which is based on her idea.

The 32-year-old singer has teamed up with A24 to also produce the motion picture under her new production company Studio365.

According to Variety, plot details are being kept under wraps, but Charli's longtime collaborator A.G. Cook - who produced her sixth studio album 'Brat - will compose the score.

Aidan Zamiri will make his directorial debut on the movie, after he penned the screenplay alongside Bertie Brandes.

Charli - who leads this year's Brit Awards nominations with five - has been busy pursuing an acting career since the success of her 'Barbie' soundtrack tune ‘Speed Drive’ last year.

The 'Apple' hitmaker has contributed to the score for the A24 film ‘Mother Mary’ with studio wizard Jack Antonoff, and she is also producing original music for Benito Skinner’s series ‘Overcompensating’ on Prime Video.

The singer will also star in Daniel Goldhaber remake of 1978 cult horror film ‘Faces of Death’.

Charli recently confessed she doesn't "envisage" herself "making music forever".

The 'Girl, so confusing' singer admitted she is keen to "flex my creative muscles on other areas".

She was quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "I would like to flex my creative muscles on other areas. I don’t envisage myself making music for ever.

"Maybe I will in some capacity, but I just feel like there are other creative areas I really want to explore."

Speaking of her debut acting gig, she said: "I was a fan of the original movie.

"I saw that this film was being remade by a director, Daniel Goldhaber. We met and we spoke, and he was like, ‘You should be in it’. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy’.

"I really got the bug from that."