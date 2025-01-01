Wicked cast 'crying' over Jon M. Chu Oscars snub

The cast of 'Wicked' have been "crying" after the film's director Jon M. Chu failed to receive a nod in the Oscars nominations.

The movie-musical landed a mention in the Best Picture category while its stars - Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande - are both nominated in the acting categories with other nods in categories such as costume design and best original score bringing its total to 10 but Chu was left out of the directing shortlist and Michelle Yeoh says the cast have been left devastated by the snub.

During an appearance on TV show 'The View', she said: "We are all crying for joy. But, we must say we are also crying because Jon M. Chu, Alice Brooks - our DP - were not nominated, but the rest of us are celebrating. Best Picture, costumes, hair!"

'The View's co-host Ana Navarro went on to point out Chu should have landed an Academy Award nomination for his previous film 'In the Heights' and Michelle added: "Yes, I agree with you!"

The 2025 best directing category will be fought out by Jacques Audiard ('Emilia Perez'), Sean Baker ('Anora'), Brady Corbet ('The Brutalist'), Coralie Fargeat ('The Substance') and James Mangold ('A Complete Unknown').

'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role while Ariana Grande landed in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category.

The film is also competing for Best Picture as well as production design, sound, visual effects, costume design, editing and hair and make-up styling.

Ariana celebrated her Oscar nomination by sharing childhood photos of herself dressed as Dorothy from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on Instagram.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: “Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition.

"I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise.

"I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari [her younger self] who sat and studied Judy Garland singing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. I’m so proud of you, tiny.

"Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy."

She also described herself as “humbled and deeply honoured” to be nominated alongside other “brilliant” actors – and gave special thanks to her director Chu.

The pop star wrote: “You are the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend. I am so deeply proud of my beautiful ‘Wicked’ family.”

She also congratulated her ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia, adding: “I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo.

"Your brilliance is never ending, and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. I love you unconditionally, always."

She concluded her message by adding: "I don’t quite have all my words yet, I’m still trying to breathe. But thank you. Oh my goodness, thank you.

"Universal, Marc, my family, my heart.

"Lemons and melons and pears, oh my."

Ariana’s award category includes Monica Barbaro for her role in Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’, Felicity Jones for ‘The Brutalist’, Isabella Rossellini for ‘Conclave’ and Zoe Saldaña for ‘Emilia Pérez’.

The Oscars will be handed out Sunday, March 2.