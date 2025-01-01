Hilaria Baldwin to share parenting advice in new book

Hilaria Baldwin will discuss the ups and downs of parenthood in her new book.

On Thursday, the yoga instructor - who shares seven children with her husband Alec Baldwin - announced that she has penned a book titled Manual Not Included.

In an Instagram post, Hilaria explained that the project will explore her own life experiences and delve into topics like relationships and motherhood.

"Mothering, partnering, and life-ing is amazing - and can also be so hard - and there's no one way to do it," she wrote. "I'm looking forward to sharing some of my stories with you - the ups, the downs and the realization that there is no manual for any of this! By finding our commonality, we can better deal with what comes our way."

Hilaria also unveiled the cover for the book, which shows her posing in a gown while Alec sits in a box with his mouth taped.

The couple is surrounded by their children: Ilaria, two, María Lucía, three, Eduardo, four, Romeo, six, Leonardo, eight, Rafael, nine, and 11-year-old Carmen.

Alec, 66, is also father to 29-year-old daughter Ireland from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

"Through the ups and downs, Hilaria leaned into wisdom and support offered by others, learning that optimism, kindness, and a sense of humour can put life into perspective," a summary reads. "And additionally learning that we are not alone, that we are more alike than we are different."

It's unclear whether Hilaria, 41, will refer to her identity and ancestry scandal in the work.

In 2020, the Boston-born entrepreneur was accused of cultural appropriation for speaking with a Spanish accent, which she later claimed was a result of her spending time in both Spain and the U.S.

Previously, Hilaria published a book titled The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind and Joyful Life in 2016, and she is also set to release a title about skincare in collaboration with Carmen, called Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty.

Manual Not Included is to be released on 6 May.