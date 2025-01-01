Lili Reinhart gives an 'honest glimpse' into 'mysterious' health battle

Lili Reinhart has shared an "honest glimpse" into her "mysterious" health battle.

The Riverdale star revealed in an interview with Self magazine that she has been suffering from a debilitating health issue over the past four years. Doctors suspect she has an autoimmune disease as well as a chronic bladder condition.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Lili wrote, "I feel it's important to show an honest glimpse at what last year was like for me, when dealing with my health issues."

She continued, "Being diagnosed with interstitial cystitis while simultaneously searching for answers about a mysterious autoimmunity/inflammatory disease made 2024 the hardest year of my life."

The 28-year-old explained that she felt motivated to go public with her health battle after her grandmother was diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer in September, six months after she first went to the doctor with symptoms. She died two months later.

"I was inspired to talk about this after my grandmother was ignored by doctors for months when exhibiting clear symptoms of cancer - and it was only after her own strength and advocation for herself that she was given a blood test that diagnosed her. And by then, the cancer had spread," she wrote.

Lili shared that the "most important" thing she has taken away from her journey is the importance of advocating for your health.

"Do not let a doctor gaslight you or diminish your pain," she penned. "I hope the men & women out there struggling to find answers feel even the slightest bit seen by my experience."

Alongside her caption, Lili shared a series of photos of herself in various hospital rooms and screenshots of texts she had sent.

One message read, "The last few days I've stood by the garbage can and thrown my hair away. I just run my hands through it until it stops coming out."

In another message, Lili described the experience as "misery" and added, "My quality of life is so bad because I can barely leave my house due to my bladder."