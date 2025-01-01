Charli XCX to star in and produce new movie The Moment

Charli XCX is ramping up her acting career by starring in and producing a movie based on her own original idea.

The 360 pop star has set up a new production company, Studio365, and its first project will be The Moment, which she will star in. Plot details are being kept up wraps.

According to Variety, The Moment will serve as the feature directorial debut of Scottish photographer and filmmaker Aidan Zamiri, who directed the music videos for Charli's songs 360 and Guess, featuring Billie Eilish.

Zamiri also wrote the script with Bertie Brandes based on an original idea by the British singer, real name Charlotte Aitchison.

Charli's longtime collaborator A. G. Cook will compose the score and the studio A24 will handle the release.

The 32-year-old singer has filmed several acting projects over the past year but they have yet to be released.

She has finished shooting the horror remake Faces of Death, the adventure comedy Sacrifice, the erotic thriller I Want Your Sex, the fantasy romance 100 Nights of Hero, and the little-known project Erupcja. It is unclear how large Charli's roles are in those films.

In addition to The Moment, the Von Dutch hitmaker's upcoming features include Cathy Yan's The Gallerist alongside Jenna Ortega, Natalie Portman, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Sterling K. Brown.

During an interview with Variety in December, Charli insisted that she put in the work before venturing into acting.

"I hate it when musicians dive into a different field, head-first, without really researching or learning much of anything about it," she stated. "So I did a lot of reading to educate myself over the past three or four years before I actually did anything."

The movie news comes shortly after Charli landed five BRIT Award nominations on Thursday, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Brat, and Song of the Year for Guess.