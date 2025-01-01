Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has entered production, DC Studios boss James Gunn confirms

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ has entered full production.

The 58-year-old filmmaker shared a teaser photo of Milly Alcock - who will be playing Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, in the movie - and said he was “thrilled to see cameras roll” on director Craig Gillespie’s upcoming blockbuster.

In the picture posted to X, Gunn added the caption: “Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on 'Supergirl', with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El.”

‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ - which is being penned by screenwriter Ana Nogueira - is based on Tom King’s 2022 DC comic book series of the same name, which was illustrated by Bilquis Evely.

In the comic book, the Girl of Steel is drawn into a conflict after Krem of the Yellow Hill murders Ruthye Marye Knoll’s father in cold blood.

The pair then go on a galaxy-spanning quest to track down the villainous Krem.

Gunn - who heads up DC Studios alongside Peter Safran - praised Gillespie, and promised the director’s film would honour its comic book counterpart.

He penned: “Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely and Ana Nogueira.”

‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ - which will also star Eve Ridley and Matthias Schoenaerts - is slated to hit cinemas in June 2026, and will be the heroine’s second on-screen appearance after she debuts in Gunn’s ‘Superman’.

The 2025 blockbuster will follow the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) as he attempts to balance his Kryptonian and human lives, all while his arch-nemesis Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) plots the hero’s downfall.

Gunn - who is currently working on the post-production of the film - admitted he was “miserable” and had been left overwhelmed by making ‘Superman’.

Speaking with io9, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director said: “I’m miserable. Really I’m miserable.

“But hopefully it’s for the greater good.”

Gunn explained he felt this way because “a lot was riding on” ‘Superman’s success, which would kickstart the DC Universe (DCU) on the silver screen.

While ‘Superman’ - which will also star Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced - will be a linchpin for the DCU as the franchise finds its footing, the filmmaker emphasised the movie would be a standalone affair.

He said: “Everything needs to stand by itself. I don’t want somebody to have to go see this movie and be relying on anything else. Now listen, once we get down the line, that may change a little bit.”

Even so, the director teased “seeds [were] being planted” in ’Superman’ for future projects in the DCU - but stressed they were “never going to be the predominant thing” in the film or other entries in the franchise.

He said: “Yes, there’s seeds being planted, but that is never going to be the predominant thing in any scene for me.

“It’s always about getting to the next scene. What’s in the moment? How are we making this movie the best we can be? And it’s going to stay like that as much as I can possibly make it like that.”