Nosferatu director Robert Eggers hints he could helm Labyrinth sequel

Robert Eggers has teased he might be working on a new ‘Labyrinth’ movie.

Reports the ‘Nosferatu’ director, 41, was set to helm a sequel to the 1986 fantasy cult classic first began to surface earlier this week, and Eggers has not denied the speculation, instead saying he “always [has] a ton of things in development”.

When asked about the ‘Labyrinth’ rumours by ComicBook.com, Eggers said: “The thing is, I always have a ton of things in development because you need to survive this industry, and you don’t know what is going to hit next. But I definitely want the next film I make to be an original movie.”

Deadline has since reported Eggers is indeed set to direct a new ‘Labyrinth’ film for TriStar Pictures, which the outlet claims will be a sequel instead of a remake of Jim Henson’s original movie.

While plot details about the movie are currently unknown, the filmmaker is allegedly writing the script with his ‘The Northman’ co-writer Sigurjón Birgir Sigurðsson, known as Sjón.

‘Nosferatu’ producer Chris Columbus and his daughter Eleanor are seemingly set to produce the next ‘Labyrinth’ picture, with Jim Henson’s children Lisa and Brian serving as executive producers.

‘Labyrinth’ - which starred the late David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Frank Oz and Toby Froud - follows 16-year-old Sarah as she ventures into an otherworldly maze to find her younger brother Toby, whom she had inadvertently wished away to the realm of Goblin King Jareth.

Jareth promises he will return the young boy to his sister if she can solve his labyrinth in less than 13 hours.

On top of his apparent ‘Labyrinth’ movie, Eggers is also said to be working on a werewolf horror titled ‘Werwulf’, which the director is also writing with Sjón.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the supposed scary movie will be set in 13th Century England, and is slated to hit cinemas on Christmas Day 2026.

While exact plot points are being kept under wraps, ‘Werwulf’ will reportedly feature dialogue that is “true to the time period”, though will also include translations and annotations for those that aren’t familiar with Old English.

The outlet also claimed Eggers initially planned to shoot the movie - which is being made under the Universal banner - in black and white, though has since changed his mind.

Eggers’ most recent movie ‘Nosferatu’ - which is a reimagining of the 1922 German Expressionist film ‘Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror’ - follows a young woman (Lily-Rose Depp) as she finds herself become the target of the ancient Transylvanian vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgard) after the creature becomes infatuated by her.

Recently, Skarsgard admitted he had “never been more scared in playing a character” than Count Orlok in ‘Nosferatu’.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I’ve done this sort of transformative performance before, but none quite like this.

“I’ve never been more scared in playing a character than playing Orlok."