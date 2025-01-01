Will Ferrell recalls putting on skits for jurors during the OJ Simpson trial

Will Ferrell has recalled putting on skits for the jurors of the OJ Simpson case.

The actor and comedy star has revealed how he tried to "lighten the mood" of the jury while they were sequestered during the 1995 trial of OJ Simpson, who was tried and acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

"I was doing improv at the Groundlings Theatre in LA (Los Angeles) at the same time the OJ Simpson trial was going on," Will said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

He continued, "The jury was sequestered for a long time and couldn't go anywhere, so someone came up with the idea of performing our sketch show for them in the court to lighten the mood."

The Step Brothers star went on to admit that the experience was "very bizarre".

"It was just us and the jurors," he remembered. "They seemed mildly entertained, but it was very bizarre."

Reese Witherspoon, who also appeared as a guest on the talk show, then revealed that she was once called to jury duty after starring as a Harvard Law School student in 2001's Legally Blonde.

"About seven years after Legally Blonde came out I was called up to do two solid weeks," the Big Little Lies star recalled. "When we went to deliberation and it came to choosing a foreman, the entire jury picked me."

She continued, "When I asked them why, they said it was because I went to law school!"

Will and Reese are currently promoting their new comedy You're Cordially Invited, which is due for release on 30 January.