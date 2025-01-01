Storm Reid explains why she quit Euphoria

Storm Reid has opened up about her decision not to return to Euphoria.

The 21-year-old actress played Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya's Ruby 'Rue' Bennett, during the first two seasons of the smash HBO drama.

Last year, she stunned fans when she revealed she won't return for the third season - which is reportedly now filming.

Speaking to TMZ, Reid revealed she has ended up simply too busy to return to the show, explaining, "I've got stuff going on. I'm about to get my degree and graduate from USC. Producing.

"I have a production company called A Seed and Wings that I'm doing a lot of work with. You know, schedules just can't align sometimes. It's a scheduling thing."

The star explained she is as much a fan of the show as everyone else and can't wait to see what happens next.

She gushed, "I'm so excited to watch it. I cannot wait... I'm going to miss everybody (involved in the show). Every one of them. Everybody in the crew. Everybody in the cast. Everybody will be missed. I cannot wait to see what they pull together. I will be tuning in."

She also revealed she has even been too busy to contact co-star Zendaya to congratulate her on her engagement to Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

Reid said, "I haven't (spoken to Zendaya) in a minute, but we check in with each other. I'm sending my love to her. I know she's sending her love to me."