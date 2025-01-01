Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to be subpoenaed for texts, emails, and messages

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will be subpoenaed for all their texts, emails, and messages about It Ends With Us.

In the latest instalment of the saga between the pair and Justin Baldoni, Lively and Reynolds and their publicist Leslie Sloane will have to hand over all their correspondence about the movie, according to information obtained by the Daily Mail.

They will also be ordered to provide hours of testimony and be questioned by Baldoni's lawyers as part of the $400 million (£321 million) defamation lawsuit he's filed against the couple.

The dispute between Baldoni and Lively started when they were filming hit movie It Ends With Us.

In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, claiming he created a toxic work environment on set.

Then, in a countersuit, Baldoni sued the couple for defamation.

He claims that Reynolds "berated" him in an "aggressive tirade" and tried to interfere with the movie script. The lawsuit also claims Reynolds approached Baldoni's agency suggesting they were working with a "sexual predator" and that they "drop" him from their books.

In response, Lively's lawyers accused Baldoni and his production company of using the "abuser playbook'", claiming "they are trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni."

They maintain, "the evidence will show that the cast and others had their own negative experiences with Mr. Baldoni and Wayfarer."