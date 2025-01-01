Brad Pitt to star in and produce Heart of the Beast

Brad Pitt is to star in 'Heart of the Beast'.

The 61-year-old actor is set to reteam with his 'Fury' director David Ayer for the first time since they made the 2014 World War II drama on his upcoming Paramount Pictures action adventure film, and will also produce the movie through his Plan B Entertainment company.

'Heart of the Beast', which has been written and will be executive produced by Cameron Alexander, follows a former Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog as they battle for survival following a plane crash in the Alaskan wilderness.

Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton will also produce via their Wild Chickens Productions company under the terms of their first-look deal with the studio, with David also producing via Crave Films, along with Temple Hill Entertainment, and so will Richard Raymond.

'Heart of the Beast' will be Brad's next role after he is seen in 'F1' in June and follows action comedy 'Wolfs', in which he reteamed with his friend George Clooney.

And behind the scenes, the 'Moneyball' star is executive producer on upcoming films 'Mickey 17' and 'Hedda', having recently scored hits with 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', 'Bob Marley: One Love', and 'Nickel Boys'.

Brad is also expected to reunite with George again for 'Ocean's 14', and it was recently reported his 'Bullet Train' director David Leitch was in talks to take the reins on the film.

Warner Bros. and Smokehouse have been working hard on the picture and it is thought that Matt Damon and the rest of the star-studded ensemble will be returning for the film.

George revealed last year that another 'Ocean's' flick could be on the way as he was in possession of a "great script".

He told Uproxx: "We have a really good script for another 'Ocean's' now, so we could end up doing another one. It's actually a great script."

Asked if the new movie would be titled 'Ocean's 14', Clooney replied: "Well... I don't want to call it that... I mean, the idea is kind of like 'Going in Style'."

The original trilogy began with 'Ocean's 11' in 2001 with sequels 'Ocean's Twelve' and 'Ocean's Thirteen' following in 2004 and 2007, respectively, but Steven Soderbergh revealed last year that he considered his work on the franchise to be complete.

The 'Traffic' director told Variety: "After we made the third movie, I felt like the series was very much concluded for me.

"When the studio approached me to see if I'd be involved in continuing the franchise, I told them no, because it just doesn't feel like a move forward for me.

"I'm chasing something else."