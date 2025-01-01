Colman Domingo reflects on finding success later in life

Colman Domingo has reflected on finding success later in life.

The 55-year-old actor and playwright began acting in the early 1990s, but it wasn't until recent years that he became a household name.

In an interview with W Magazine, Colman explained that he is grateful that he didn't become a star until he was ready.

"I think it's an awesome thing that I got success later in my career than earlier. I can handle it now," the star said. "I'm 55 years old. I had been a slow burn for 30-something years. I've been simmering in the pot."

Colman landed his breakout role in 2015 as Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead. He was a prominent character in the show until its conclusion in November 2023.

Colman has also starred in major films in recent years, including The Color Purple, Sing Sing and Rustin. He also won a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in HBO's Euphoria, and has been nominated for an Academy Award and two Tony Awards.

"I really was just a theatre artist, making my work, and every so often people knew me," he told the publication of his early career. "But it wasn't in an overwhelming way."

"It's been gradual, and I still know how to not take myself too seriously," the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actor continued. "That's very important - I feel like the moment you believe the hype, that's the problem."