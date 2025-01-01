Margaret Qualley watching British films to prepare voice for next role

Margaret Qualley has banned herself from watching any U.S. films and TV shows while she gets ready to act with an English accent in her next movie.

The Substance actress has created a rule in her house where only British TV shows and movies can be watched until she goes into production on her next project, which requires the American star to speak with an English accent.

"I'm doing an English accent next so I'm only watching British TV and movies for a while. That's the household rule," she said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

While Qualley did not divulge details about the project, IMDb lists her next film as the period thriller Victorian Psycho.

Set in 1858, she plays an eccentric young governess named Winifred Notty who arrives at a remote Gothic manor. When staff begin to mysteriously disappear, the owners start to wonder if something is amiss about their new governess.

Qualley, 30, revealed to host Josh Horowitz that she used the rule as an opportunity to re-watch the Harry Potter film franchise with her husband Jack Antonoff during the holidays.

"Jack had never seen Harry Potter so we watched all those over the Christmas break. It was really fun," she added.

When asked to name her favourite in the series, The Leftovers star picked the fourth film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Explaining her choice, she shared, "I feel like one through three really set up the world and you know all the characters, while four is like this big epic within the world. I feel like they really take it to the next level."