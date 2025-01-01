Gypsy Rose Blanchard claims daughter 'safe and healthy' amid Child Protection 'rumours'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has dismissed "rumours" that she and her one-month old daughter had been visited by Child Protection Services.

The Munchausen by proxy survivor took to her social media channels to set the record straight about "false rumours" that have been circulating online.

The 33-year-old titled her post "false rumours of the week" then proceeded to dismiss speculation about her and her baby's health.

Starting with the rumour that Child Protective Services (CPS) had visited her Louisiana home out of concern for daughter Aurora, who was born on 24 December, she wrote, "NO, CPS is not involved! Our baby is very safe and healthy."

She continued, "NO, I am not on any weight loss medication. I just (look) damn good for postpartum.

She later confirmed to People why she felt the need to deny the rumours.

"I'm addressing all the rumours that content creators spread. It's not necessarily to anyone in particular, it's just some of the crazy rumours that have come out over the last few weeks that I wanted to address are not true."

She added, "I never have used weight loss drugs to lose weight. I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy and gained very little during my pregnancy."

Gypsy shares daughter Aurora with boyfriend Ken Urker. She was previously married to Ryan Anderson. The pair finalised their divorce in December after three years of marriage.