James Van Der Beek thanks dad for 'life-affirming' support amid cancer battle

James Van Der Beek has spoken about the "life-affirming" support his dad has given him, amid his cancer battle.

The Dawson's Creek star was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in November 2024.

Now he's taken to social media to share how his dad, William Van Der Beek, has helped him and his family through the past few months.

"The way you have shown up when I've been down and out this year - without us having to ask, without the expectation of even a thank you... has been not just life-saving, but life-affirming," he wrote, as a way of honouring his father's birthday.

"Moving onto the ranch for when I'm away for treatment. Making lunches, making fires for @vanderkimberly, (James' wife) driving kids, even taking care of the dogs and chickens (neither of which you ever wanted and would just as soon never have had)," he continued.

"I know it's outside your comfort zone, but especially since Mom died, you have come through for me again and again and again in ways that I didn't even know how much I needed," he added. "Watching you evolve, seeing what kind of man and father you are... gives me more confidence in myself than I could ever express."

William shares a birthday with James' daughter Annabel, 11.

The star also penned a message to his daughter, writing, "There are sweet souls... and then there's you. The softest, most empathetic heart I know. It's been a really tough year to be so sensitive, and so connected to me, who's not been well in so many moments - which I know you know without my even having to be in the room."

James, 47, has been married to Kimberly Van Der Beek since 2010. They have six children together.