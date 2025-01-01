Robert Eggers has no interest in making a contemporary film

Robert Eggers has claimed the idea of making a contemporary movie makes him "ill".

The 41-year-old filmmaker, whose previous works have covered New England in the 1630s and 1890s, with 'The Witch' and 'The Lighthouse' respectively, the Viking era with 'The Northman' and 1830s Transylvania with latest offering 'Nosferatu', can't bear the idea of having to film modern inventions such as cars and mobile phones.

He told Rotten Tomatoes: “The idea of having to photograph a car makes me ill.

“And the idea of photographing a cellphone is just death. And to make a contemporary story you have to photograph a cellphone — it’s just how life is — so no.”

The filmmaker admitted he is unlikely to stray beyond World War II - which took place between 1939 and 1945 - for a future project.

Asked if there's a specific time period "ceiling" he would travel to, he said: “I don’t know. I might go potentially to 1950 but before World War II is more inviting for my imagination.”

Robert recently teased he may be working on a sequel to 1986 fantasy cult classic 'Labyrinth'.

Asked about the project rumours by ComicBook.com, he said: “The thing is, I always have a ton of things in development because you need to survive this industry, and you don’t know what is going to hit next. But I definitely want the next film I make to be an original movie.”

Deadline has since reported the director is indeed set to direct a new ‘Labyrinth’ film for TriStar Pictures, which the outlet claims will be a sequel instead of a remake of Jim Henson’s original movie.

While plot details about the movie are currently unknown, the filmmaker is said to be writing the script with his ‘The Northman’ co-writer Sigurjón Birgir Sigurðsson, known as Sjón.

‘Nosferatu’ producer Chris Columbus and his daughter Eleanor are seemingly set to produce the next ‘Labyrinth’ picture, with Jim Henson’s children Lisa and Brian serving as executive producers.

‘Labyrinth’ - which starred the late David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Frank Oz and Toby Froud - follows 16-year-old Sarah as she ventures into an otherworldly maze to find her younger brother Toby, whom she had inadvertently wished away to the realm of Goblin King Jareth.

Jareth promises he will return the young boy to his sister if she can solve his labyrinth in less than 13 hours.

On top of his apparent ‘Labyrinth’ movie, Eggers is also said to be working on a werewolf horror titled ‘Werwulf’, which the director is also writing with Sjón.