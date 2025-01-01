Ashley Park found Emily in Paris press tour 'surprisingly healing' after health scare

Ashley Park found the press tour for Emily in Paris "surprisingly healing" after recovering from a serious health battle last year.

The actress, who plays Mindy on the show, revealed in January 2024 that she had been hospitalised with "critical septic shock" over the holidays. Soon after she recovered, she flew to Paris to shoot the comedy's fourth season.

During an interview with Glamour, Ashley revealed throwing herself into filming and hearing positive feedback from people on the press tour in August helped her mentally heal from the traumatic incident.

"The press tour was also surprisingly healing. Meeting people who told me I helped them get through a bad day was healing," she shared. "And becoming Mindy again, slipping into her incredible outfits, helped me too. Some people think distraction is the opposite of healing, but for me it's not. I've learned that everyone heals differently."

The Only Murders in the Building actress returned to work soon after her recovery and found herself feeling "frustrated" that she couldn't do as much as she used to.

"An important lesson was not to be so hard on myself. I was in a lot of pain after my septic shock and didn't know if I would make it through my working day," Ashley continued. "It was incredibly difficult not to let myself get frustrated. My biggest lesson has been to not see doing less as a failure."

She then gave credit to her co-stars Lily Collins and Paul Forman, adding that they "saved (her) in many ways".

Ashley and Paul have been dating since 2023.