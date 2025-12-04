Dave Franco responds to Luigi Mangione comparisons

Dave Franco has shared his surprise over the public reaction to alleged gunman Luigi Mangione - to whom he has been compared.

Last month, 26-year-old Mangione was arrested in connection to the cold-blooded murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson - who was shot dead in New York City on 4 December 2025.

After images of Mangione went viral, many pointed out a striking likeness between the alleged killer and 39-year-old Now You See Me actor Franco.

Franco appeared at a screening of his new film Together at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend where he expressed his shock at the number of people who contacted him about the comparison.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I've never received more texts in my life about anything."

While fans have been petitioning for Franco to play Mangione in a biopic, the actor revealed he has received "No official" offers to portray the alleged gunman in a proposed film.

While a film about the murder has not been officially declared as yet, Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is among those scrambling to create a documentary about the incident.

Deadline previously revealed news of the factual film, reporting that the documentary will investigate, "The crime's seemingly meticulous execution to the alleged killer's manifesto and his Ivy League background to the public's unapologetic apathy towards the victim."

Last month, Mangione pleaded not guilty to the murder of 50-year-old father-of-two Thompson - and a trial is due to begin next month.