Skai Jackson announces arrival of baby

Skai Jackson has shared her delight at welcoming her first baby.

The 22-year-old former Disney star welcomed a son with boyfriend Deondre Burgin - and took to social media to spread her happy news.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday, the Jessie sitcom star shared an adorable photograph of her baby boy wearing a green and black plaid outfit and little knitted booties.

The TV star was wearing a matching outfit and held her son's tiny hands up to the camera - captioning the cute update simply with the name, "Kasai" alongside a bear and heart emoji.

Jackson confirmed her pregnancy last November and fans have been patiently waiting for her bundle of joy to arrive.

The star previously told People, "I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life - embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full."

Fans had also been concerned after Jackson was arrested for domestic battery - although she was ultimately not charged over the alleged crime.

It had been reported she pushed her significant other, but a spokesperson later revealed she had not been charged.

They announced last September, "Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding. We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind. Skai looks forward to putting this behind her."