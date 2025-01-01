Pete Davidson 'grateful' for latest movie role

Pete Davidson has told how he's "grateful" for his latest movie role.

The former SNL star is voicing the character of villain, Petey the Cat, in the upcoming Dog Man movie.

"It's a really fun, loud, layered character," the 31-year-old told CBS. "I don't get a lot of opportunities to stretch like that."

He continued, "It's the best arc I've ever been given. Usually I'm in a movie for, like, nine minutes, and then shot in the face, so it was nice to have a full (arc)."

The comedian appeared to be referring to his role in the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, where his character was killed off after 10 minutes.

Usually known for his risque approach to his work, the star confessed that he jumped at the chance to be part of a children's film.

"I'm a huge Dav Pilkey (author of Dog Man) fan," he admitted. "I grew up reading all the Captain Underpants books. My mom got them for me. All the young kids in my family, they all read Dog Man, they're obsessed with Dog Man. And then right around the time I started noticing that, we got the offer."

In a recent interview with W magazine, Pete revealed that he doesn't want to just be known for the famous women he's dated - including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

"I just want to be known for doing good work," he shared. "I want to be out there only when it's movies, stand-up, charity or business ventures. That's when I want to be seen. I don't want to be this f**king loser who just dates people. That's not who I am."