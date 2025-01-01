Ali Fedotowsky's husband Kevin Manno diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Reality TV star Ali Fedotowsky's husband Kevin Manno has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the influencer issued a "family update" in which she shared that the radio host recently discovered that he has papillary thyroid cancer.

Kevin has two malignant spots on his right side, and it may also be in one lymph node.

Ali insisted the cancer is "very treatable" and noted that her husband will undergo surgery next month.

"The prognosis is very good," Kevin stated. "It looks good. It's going to be something that I can go in, February 10 is the surgery, and we're going to knock it out and it'll be behind us."

Meanwhile, The Bachelor alum Ali joked that she worries Kevin is being "too positive" about the health news.

She also recalled how the oncologist told them that it was a "boring cancer".

"The first thing he said to us was, 'If you have to get cancer, this is the cancer you want to get,'" the 40-year-old recounted. "It's changed my perspective on everyday life and truly, you never know when you're going to wake up tomorrow and things could change."

In addition, Ali and Kevin, 41, thanked fans for their support in the caption and asked anyone with experiences of the disease to reach out to them via the comments section.

"We are specifically curious about stories related to whether or not you or someone you know had their full thyroid or half of it removed with the cancer only on one side. If the surgeon gets in there and determines the whole thing has to be removed regardless, we will of course move forward with that," they added. "But going into the surgery, he has a choice to be aggressive or leave half if possible. Thank you all for the love and support you've always shown us. We are grateful."

Ali and Kevin married in 2017 and share daughter Molly, eight, and son, Riley, six.