Michael Fassbender open to starring in Alien: Covenant sequel

Michael Fassbender is open to appearing in a sequel to ‘Alien: Covenant’.

The 47-year-old actor starred in director Sir Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’ prequels ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Covenant’ as the androids David 8 and Walter One and has said he would "for sure" want to return for another entry in the sci-fi series.

In an interview with Esquire, the ‘X-Men: First Class’ star said: "I mean, I love working with Ridley. It was such a great experience. He's phenomenal, he's such an inspiration. You know, he does these big films. They're so difficult to make, and he's a master. He's fantastic."

Fassbender’s co-star Katherine Waterston - who played space explorer Daniels in the two ‘Alien’ prequels - also recently said she’d be keen to return for a third movie.

She told Inverse: "Keep David coming. [He’s] just this amazing character. I like to think that Daniels made it out of the pod, but I'm not sure.

"I just love that world. And Ridley is a dream. He's an incredible person and a great collaborator.

"I'd personally love to work with him again, but even if I wasn't involved, I'd just love to go to the cinema and watch it."

When it was released in 2017, ‘Alien: Covenant’ missed the mark with critics and cinemagoers, but fans have begun to look back more kindly on the film in recent years.

Due to this resurgence in popularity, the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ actress feels like now is the right time to complete the prequel story.

She added: "I really felt that with ‘Covenant’, that just with every passing year there seemed to be more people that are attached to it, and they come up to me to talk to me about it. And I, as a fan, feel the exact same way."

After helming the first ‘Alien’ film in 1979, Scott left the franchise to work on other movies like ‘Blade Runner’, and passed the torch to a number of other directors, including James Cameron, David Fincher and Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

However, the ‘Gladiator II’ filmmaker, 87, since admitted he wished he had stuck around and taken full ownership of the I.P. after the original movie proved to be a major success.

Speaking to Deadline, Scott said: "We were asleep at the wheel. My advisors, who frankly no longer are with me, were asleep at the wheel, certainly. And I partly blame myself, except I was busy making other films. And so it was let go and it shouldn’t have been."

Following Scott’s departure from the series, Cameron went on to helm the 1986 sequel ‘Aliens’, before Fincher and Jeunet directed ‘Alien 3’ and ‘Alien: Resurrection’ in 1992 and 1997 respectively.

Looking back at ‘Aliens’, Scott revealed it was Cameron’s movie and the success it went on to have that pushed him back to the franchise to make ‘Prometheus’ with writer Damon Lindelof.

The ‘Napoleon’ filmmaker explained: "Years later, I saw this bloody film that they keep playing every night somewhere on the globe, on all the platforms. There’s life in the best, yet.

"That’s why I sat down with the great writer Lindelof, and we reconstructed a resurrection of the era, with ‘Prometheus’, and how it evolved from ‘Alien’."