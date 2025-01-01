Jade Thirlwall attends The Vivienne's funeral

Jade Thirlwall was one of several stars who attended The Vivienne's funeral on Monday.

The RuPaul's Drag Race UK star, real name James Lee Williams, was laid to rest at St Margaret's Church in Denbighshire, North Wales, following their unexpected death on 5 January. The Welsh drag star was 32.

Among those who attended the service was former Little Mix singer Jade.

Other famous mourners included Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn, former singer Kerry Katona, JLS star Aston Merrygold, X Factor UK contestant Marcus Collins, actresses Claire Sweeney and Jennifer Ellison, and comedian Jayde Adams.

After the funeral, Woodburn praised The Vivienne's impression of her, saying it "just seemed to have me off to a tea".

"A lovely young man. A sad loss. I'm proud to be here today," she added, reports BBC News.

A number of The Vivienne's fellow RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants also attended the service, including Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz, Cheryl and Danny Beard, who were spotted arriving together.

A horse-drawn carriage arrived outside the church carrying a coffin topped with a white floral arrangement. Floral tributes inside the hearse read 'Vivienne' and 'Son'.

A spokesperson for the star confirmed their death on 5 January, writing in a statement, "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend."

The Vivienne won the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in November 2019. They also appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2022.