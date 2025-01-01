Glenn Close reveals Robin Williams' advice ahead of first SNL hosting gig

Glenn Close has revealed the advice Robin Williams gave her before she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

The 77-year-old actress has reflected on the advice she received from the late comedy legend and actor before she first hosted the iconic late-night sketch show in 1989.

In a new interview with People, Glenn explained that she sought advice from the Mrs. Doubtfire star, who had hosted the show three times before in 1984, 1986 and 1988.

"(I went to) Robin Williams, who was my friend," the star shared. "I said, 'Do you have any advice about Saturday Night Live? And he said, 'Just don't do anything you don't think is funny, because you get all these different fabulous ideas."

She added, "I found that helpful."

The 101 Dalmatians actress first hosted SNL in February 1989 alongside musical guest The Gypsy King. She later returned to host the show's Christmas episode in 1992 with musical guest The Black Crowes.

Reflecting on her hosting debut, Glenn told the outlet, "Oh, it was great fun."

She then added that the episode was filmed around the same time as the release of her film Fatal Attraction.

"We had a skit of my character, Alex Forest, in a group therapy session with her knife and her purse," the actress remembered. "It was really fun."

As well as being friends, Glenn and Robin worked together on Glenn's first film, 1982's The World According to Garp. Glenn previously revealed the Dead Poets Society star, who died in 2014, was a "fascinating, beautiful genius".