Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song discuss marriage plans

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have opened up about their wedding day plans.

The Home Alone icon, 44, and Dollface star Song, 36, have been in a relationship since 2017, and together they share sons Dakota, three, and Carson, two.

The couple have been engaged since January 2022 and have discussed their views on getting married in a joint interview for Cosmopolitan's History Making Love Issue.

Teasing that they considered going abroad to swap vows, Song revealed, "I was like, 'If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn't going to be there'."

Culkin went on to vow his full support for his fiancée, saying, "I got your back no matter what. I'll do whatever you say you want to do....I want the things that you want. I'm in this to the end, to the very end."

As part of their interview, the couple shared how they knew each other was 'The One'.

Culkin confessed, "I'd never felt this way before. I believed in her. I mean, I believed in people before, but I believed in her down to my bone marrow. You know what I mean? I put it behind the armour though, behind that shield."

Song revealed, "I've had to hustle my entire life being an Asian American actress in Hollywood. I've just always had to be very proactive. But (turning to Culkin) I feel like you help me chill out, and I help bring out that (fire) in you."

The former child star in turn said, "Brenda is encouraging in a way I'd never been encouraged before."

The couple also hinted that they may not actually get married, with Culkin commenting, "Do you not want to marry me?... I'm fine if we don't. I just want to know."