Duck Dynasty's Uncle Si hospitalised

Duck Dynasty star Silas 'Si' Robertson was rushed to hospital recently after falling down a muddy hill during a hunting trip.

His co-stars Justin Martin and Phillip McMillan discussed the accident on the latest episode of their Duck Call Room podcast.

"Typical Silas Robertson, he's in a dang hurry to get out of the boat and up the steep hill," Martin shared. "He fell trying to get out of the boat."

Martin said he grew concerned when he noticed Robertson, known to fans as Uncle Si, "was real quiet".

"Another red flag... no stories," he said.

McMillan chimed in, "I said, 'What is going on?' And I figured he would start laughing and talking. But no, he said, 'Man, I'm in a lot of pain.'"

After Robertson was rushed to the hospital, doctors diagnosed bruising and low oxygen levels, likely due to a panic attack.

Robertson rose to fame on the reality series Duck Dynasty, which aired from 2012 to 2017 and followed the lives of the Robertsons, a prominent duck-hunting family in Louisiana.

It was recently announced that a reboot of the series, titled Duck Dynasty: The Revival, had been ordered. The show, which is expected to premiere this summer, will catch up with the new generations of the Robertson family.