Bill Murray admits he's 'done some damage' in his personal life

Bill Murray has admitted he's "done some damage" in his personal life.

The Lost in Translation actor has revealed how he sometimes seeks atonement through his movie roles.

Speaking at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, the 74-year-old talked about his characters in upcoming movies, The Friend and Riff Raff, who Variety has described as "leading lives of enormous charm" while also being "aware of how poisonous their charm can be."

"It's always interesting when you're playing a guy who has done some damage. I know I've done some damage," he confessed.

"It's unconscious damage, but it's some sort of penance to play them and to show that, you know, to show accepting responsibility for it."

The star used his 2020 movie, On the Rocks, as an example. In the film, he played the role of a playboy father who helps his daughter - played by Rashida Jones - work out if her husband is being faithful to her.

"I was answering for a lot of things through that role," he shared.

His comments come after his Charlie's Angels costar, Lucy Liu, recently complained of his "inexcusable and unacceptable" language that he used while "hurling insults" at her while she was filming.

She shared how she called him out on how his behaviour. "I really didn't think about it," she told the Guardian earlier this month. "I would have done that in any situation. I think when I sense something is not right, I am going to protect myself. It's an innate thing to do if you feel there's injustice, and I always feel that way."