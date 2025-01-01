Jurassic World: Rebirth features unused scene from original novel

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' will feature an unused scene from the original 'Jurassic Park' novel.

Screenwriter David Koepp - who penned the script for the original 1993 blockbuster and its 1997 sequel 'The Lost World' - is returning to the dinosaur franchise for the upcoming fourth film in the 'Jurassic World' series, and the seventh movie overall.

Asked if he had a source he was pulling from for 'Rebirth', he told Variety: "No. I reread the two novels to get myself back in that mode though. We did take some things from them.

"There was a sequence from the first novel that we’d always wanted in the original movie, but didn’t have room for. We were like, 'Hey, we get to use that now.'

"But just to get back in that head space 30 years later — is it still fun? And the answer is yes, it still really is. Dinosaurs are still fun."

Koepp loved working on the original two 'Jurassic Park' films, and he's excited to be making a return for the next instalment.

He added: "The first two movies were two of my favorite experiences ever. And Steven [Spielberg] said, 'What about starting over? Let’s try something all new.'

"I said, 'Oh, that’s a cool idea. What if blah, blah, blah,' and then I threw an idea back. That’s it. It caught.

"You do that all the time with your friends and collaborators: throw ideas back and forth. And sometimes they catch, usually they don’t."

He admitted there was still "pressure" because of big budgets and high expectations, but original talks were simply framed around "the pursuit of our ideas".

Koepp noted that writing for franchises like 'Jurassic' or 'Indiana Jones' can be more of a struggle due to "the lack of restrictions", which was the case for the first 'Jurassic Park' film.

He said: "The first 'Jurassic' was at the dawn of CG. I asked Steven [Spielberg], 'Well, what are my limitations here?' And he said, 'Only your imagination.'

"I was like, 'Okay, well, that’s a little hostile.' But we were making up whatever we felt like, then he was seeing if we could figure it out.

"Those are giant movies, so there’s a lot of expectations and there’s a lot of money. The level of tension and anxiety surrounding it is a lot higher."

He recently hinted that ‘Rebirth’ will honour the original while also bringing “a new tone” to the series.

In an interview with TheWrap, he said: “[We are trying to capture] the spirit of the first movie, which is the tone that we would like to get closest to.”

Before he agreed to return to the ‘Jurassic’ franchise, Koepp had a list of demands he gave to Universal Pictures that the studio had to meet.

He explained: “Number one was – the events of the previous six movies cannot be denied or contradicted, because I hate a retcon.

“[Number two was] all science must be real. [Third was] humour is oxygen.”

Reflecting on coming back to the franchise, Koepp said it was “weird and trippy” for him to step back in time 30 years” for ‘Rebirth’.

He added: “It even smelled the same. It felt low pressure, even though Universal might be horrified to hear that.”