Alison Brie is ‘getting yoked’ with co-star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson for Masters of the Universe

Alison Brie has been "getting yoked" with her co-star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson for the ‘Masters of the Universe’ live-action movie.

The 42-year-old actress is to appear in the film as the villainous sorceress Evil-Lyn and has revealed she has been training hard with the ‘Game of Thrones’ star - who is to play Skeletor’s head henchman Goat Man - to prepare for her role.

Speaking to Collider, Brie said: "Filming is about to start. Everyone's in pre-production now. I was just out in London lifting some weights with Júlíus Björnsson."

Reflecting on her part in ‘Masters of the Universe’, the ‘Community’ star said she was "so excited" for the movie and feels like she "manifested" her villainous role after she approached her team about potentially playing an antagonist.

Brie gushed: "I sort of felt like I manifested it because I had just been talking to my team, like, ‘If I was ever going to do one of those big action movies, it just would be fun to be villainous.’ You know? I wanted to put that out there.

"I was like, ‘Isn’t there a villain's assistant that people need?’ Like, two weeks later, they were like, ‘Hey, there is a villain's assistant,’ if you could call her that. So, I'm so excited. I've never done anything like this before, so I'm sort of curious to see what I come up with."

Despite her excitement for the film, Brie is keeping her lips sealed about her Evil-Lyn costume and makeup.

When asked what her costume looked like, the ‘GLOW’ actress said: "I’m not saying a damn thing. You eat your heart out. You better just wait until this movie comes out to lay eyes on it all."

Brie isn’t the only ‘Masters of the Universe’ star who has been training for the movie as Nicholas Galitzine - who is to lead the flick as He-Man - revealed he has been "eating around 4,000 calories a day" and been doing a lot of weightlifting to get into shape for the film.

The 30-year-old actor told W magazine: "No pressure, I just have to embody the strongest man in the universe.

"There’s been a lot of eating and weightlifting, a lot of stunts. I’m eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I’m doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising. This is the fun part."

Even so, ’The Idea of You’ star admitted he was dreading "the cutting phase" as he will be "starved and so rude to everyone".

He said: "I will eventually go into what’s called the cutting phase, where I’m going to be starved and so rude to everyone. I can only apologize for the person I’m going to become in a few months’ time."

While plot details of the Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films project - which is being directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler - are being kept under wraps, it was previously revealed that Jared Leto would be portraying antagonist Skeletor, while Idris Elba is to play Man-At-Arms.

Other cast members include Camila Mendes as Teela, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, and Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops.