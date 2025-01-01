Martha Stewart was banned from hosting Saturday Night Live by parole officer

Martha Stewart has revealed that she was banned from hosting Saturday Night Live by her parole officer.

The TV personality and businesswoman explained that she was asked to host the iconic late-night sketch show shortly after her release from prison in 2005.

However, during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Martha revealed that her parole officer wouldn't allow her to accept the gig.

"I wanted to, and they asked me as I was coming out of Alderson, that camp I was in for a while," the 83-year-old said. "And my parole officer wouldn't give me the time to do it... That b**tard! I still have his name and his number."

Martha served five months at the Federal Prison Camp in Alderson, West Virginia, after being convicted of fraud in connection with her involvement in a stock trading scandal in the early 2000s.

Speaking about her parole, Martha told host Jimmy that she was only allowed out of the house for eight hours a day, which didn't give her the preparation time she needed to host the show.

She added of the missed opportunity, "I'm so p**sed. Maybe someday."

Although she has never hosted SNL, the TV personality is one of the most impersonated people in the show's history, having been portrayed by Kristen Wiig, Chloe Fineman, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, David Spade, Amy Poehler and Kate McKinnon.

Martha then quipped that David's impression was her favourite, adding, "Imitation is the highest form of flattery. And you might as well be imitated!"