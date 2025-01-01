Prince Harry appears in surprise video for children's charity

Prince Harry has appeared in a surprise video for a children's charity.

The British royal appeared in a surprise video on Tuesday to urge the public to submit nominations for the upcoming 2025 WellChild Awards.

In the video, which appeared to have been filmed at his home in Montecito, California, Harry said, "Each year, the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, recognise and celebrate the growing number of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom as well as those who go the extra mile to care for them."

The 40-year-old continued, "They allow us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage that they demonstrate every single day."

The Duke of Sussex, who has been a WellChild patron since 2007, noted that this year is "especially significant" as 2025 marks the 20th WellChild Awards.

Harry then encouraged the public to submit their nominations for this year's edition of the awards.

"Your support can make all the difference," he stressed. "So, please join us in recognising the amazing individuals who will be recognised at the 2025 WellChild Awards."

During an appearance at the 2021 WellChild Awards, Harry explained that becoming a father helped him connect with the U.K. charity.

"Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild," he said at the time.

The Prince and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.