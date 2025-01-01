Lady Gaga makes defiant confession over Joker: Folie à Deux flop

Lady Gaga has spoken out about the disappointing performance of her 2024 film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

The 38-year-old chart-topping star played Harley 'Lee' Quinzel in the blockbuster comic book sequel - but the film was a critical and commercial disaster.

Now Gaga has admitted that the film was a flop because fans didn't want it, confessing to Elle magazine, "People just sometimes don't like some things. It's that simple.

"And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn't connect in the way that you intended."

Finding her silver lining, the singer added that the fear of failure, "makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of. It's part of the mayhem."

Mayhem, coincidentally, is the title of Gaga's forthcoming seventh studio album - which will be unleashed on 7 March.

On Monday, a release relating to the new album shone a light on the new record, revealing, "The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved."

The Rain On Me singer went on to describe her creative process as being like, "reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

Fans will be able to hear a new single from the record on Sunday night - as it is scheduled to be unveiled during a commercial break at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards.