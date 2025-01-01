Ashley Sutton to guest star in Yellowjackets

Ashley Sutton is set for a guest star role in the third season of the hit TV drama Yellowjackets.

Sutton will appear alongside previously announced guest stars Joel McHale and Hilary Swank in the new season of the Paramount+ with Showtime series.

The guest stars join returning cast members Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood.

Yellowjackets tells the narrative of a team of talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complex but thriving team to savage factions, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later. In the modern day, the grown-up Yellowjackets are faced with the very real possibility that someone is out to expose the awful things they did to survive in the wilderness.

The show has been nominated for 10 Emmy Awards to date, including two nods for Lynskey for outstanding lead actress in a drama.

Sutton most recently appeared in multiple episodes of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. She is also known for roles in films Swelter and Inner Demons.