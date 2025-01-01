Lorne Michaels insists no musical guest has been 'banned' from Saturday Night Live

Lorne Michaels has maintained no musical guest has ever been "banned" from Saturday Night Live.

In the new documentary Ladies & Gentleman... 50 Years of SNL Music, the creator and producer of the long-running sketch comedy show addressed speculation that several artists had been barred from returning over the years.

"I'll read it sometimes in the (New York) Post, 'So and so's banned for life. We've never banned anyone," he began, according to Billboard.

Michaels went on to argue that he and the producers always want to tap the most relevant musical talent.

"We're way too crass and opportunistic. If something's hot, we're going to go for it and have it on," the 80-year-old continued.

A number of artists have performed controversial sets during SNL's musical guest slot over the show's 50-year history.

In 1992, Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor staged a protest against the Catholic Church by ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II and declaring "fight the real enemy" amid her rendition of Bob Marley's 1976 song War.

Also, Ashlee Simpson hit headlines in 2004 after a technical error caused the audio track for her song Pieces of Me to play during her second musical performance of the episode, during which she was meant to perform her single, Autobiography.

After awkwardly dancing, the popstar walked off stage - with viewers outraged to learn she had been lip-syncing due to losing her voice during rehearsals.

Michaels didn't comment on whether any guest hosts have ever been "banned" from returning to the show.

Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music, directed by Questlove, is now airing on NBC and can be streamed via Peacock in the U.S.