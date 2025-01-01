Anthony Mackie clarifies Captain America remarks following backlash

Anthony Mackie has clarified his comments about Captain America following backlash.

The Marvel star, who plays the superhero in Captain America: Brave New World, insisted he is "a proud American" despite saying the character doesn't represent his namesake country during an onstage interview in Rome, Italy on Monday.

"Let me be clear about this, I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime," Mackie wrote on his Instagram Stories. "I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."

Mackie came under fire online for saying the character doesn't represent America during a promotional event for the new movie.

"For me, Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don't think the term 'America' should be one of those representations," he said. "It's about a man who keeps his word, who has honour, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable."

Brave New World is the first standalone Captain America film since Chris Evans's Steve Rogers passed on the shield to his friend Sam Wilson/The Falcon, played by Mackie, at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Wilson wrestles with the responsibility and eventually agrees to become the new Captain America in the 2021 TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon and Harrison Ford as U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, formerly played by the late William Hurt.

The latest Marvel movie will be released in cinemas on 14 February.