Reese Witherspoon admits casting young Elle Woods in Legally Blonde prequel is 'kind of a trip'

Reese Witherspoon has admitted that casting a young Elle Woods in the new Legally Blonde series is "kind of a trip".

The actress has given an update on her upcoming TV show Elle, the highly anticipated prequel to her 2001 hit comedy Legally Blonde and its 2003 sequel.

"I'm really excited. We start in March," Reece, an executive producer on the show, told People about the project.

The 48-year-old then revealed that she is in the process of casting the younger version of her iconic character Elle Woods.

"I'm really excited because we're going through the casting process right now and we're picking who is going to play the young me," she said. "It's kind of a trip."

"It's so exciting too, to watch these young girls that are so filled with enthusiasm and excitement and completely... There's so many good ones," the Cruel Intentions star continued. "That's the hard thing because there's so many good people to choose from."

Elle, which will stream on Prime Video, will follow Elle Woods through high school before she enrols at Harvard Law School to win back her boyfriend.

The series comes more than two decades after the original film was released. The comedy, which also starred Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair, grossed more than $140 million (£112 million) at the box office and was nominated for two Golden Globes.