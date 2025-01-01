Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunite for When Harry Met Sally Super Bowl advert

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal have reunited for a When Harry Met Sally Super Bowl advert.

The actors have teamed up to recreate an iconic scene from their 1989 romantic comedy for a Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's.

In the ad, Meg and Billy have revived their characters from the film, Sally Albright and Harry Burns, to return to Katz's Deli in New York, where the infamous "I'll have what she's having" scene was filmed.

"I can't believe they let us back in this place," Harry told Sally in the 60-second commercial.

"Why?" Sally asked. "Nobody remembers that."

The pair are referring to the original scene in which Sally proves to Harry that women can fake an orgasm by showing him how it's done, causing a scene in the restaurant.

The ad shows Harry and Sally biting into their perspective sandwiches, but Sally admits that hers "isn't doing it" for her.

She then spreads Hellmann's mayonnaise on her sandwich and shows her approval by enthusiastically re-enacting the fake orgasm, moaning loudly and slapping her hands on the table.

"What's happening? Oh boy, here we go," Harry said as Sally continued to moan.

Actress Sydney Sweeney then made a cameo appearance to deliver the iconic line from the original scene, "I'll have what she's having."

Speaking to People about the ad, Billy said it was "really fun" to bring the characters back to life.

"It was our 35th anniversary of the film, and it's the first time that we've been offered something like that," the 76-year-old shared. "It was a really fun idea, and the approach was right."

Meanwhile, Meg, 63, said of Hellmann's, "They were so respectful of the movie and of the scene too. They came to us with just an enormous amount of respect for that, for the source material and for the characters."