Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgarter engaged to Josh Connor

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is engaged to new partner, Josh Connor.

Their engagement took place on 26 January while the couple were having dinner in Santa Barbara.

Christine, 50, and Josh, 49, were first seen together in July 2023, and confirmed their relationship in January 2024.

Friends told People magazine that Josh took Christine by surprise with the proposal.

"It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee," a source confirmed.

"They spent Christmas in New York together last month, where it all began. They are both over the moon and excited for their future together."

In December, a friend told how their relationship was going from strength to strength.

"Christine and Josh's relationship started as a friendship, so they have a really strong foundation. They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship. They're so in love. It's been a very natural and positive step forward for Christine."

Christine finalised her divorce from Kevin Costner in 2024. The pair were married for 18 years and share three children, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14.

Christine filed for divorce in April 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences."

At the time, Kevin, 70, told how it was "a crushing moment. It's powerful. It hurt, but I go forward."