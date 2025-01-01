Martha Stewart's Blake Lively diss resurfaces

Martha Stewart's historic Blake Lively disses have been unearthed.

The homemaking queen freely shared her opinions about Blake's onetime lifestyle blog, both when it was launched and when it closed down a year later - and her comments have once again gone viral.

In 2014, Blake, now 37, launched Preserve - intended to be a lifestyle site similar to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, or Reese Witherspoon's Draper James.

At the time, Martha, now 83, called the idea "stupid" in an interview that this week attracted renewed attention for its prickly comments.

"Let her try!" Martha told HuffPost.

"I mean, it's stupid, she could be an actress! Why would you want to be me if you could be an actress?"

When Blake subsequently shut down the blog, admitting it was "not making a difference in people's lives, whether superficially or in a meaningful way," Martha was again sought for comment.

"I know she made a big effort,' she told Us Weekly.

"Sometimes shuttering is good... I'm totally supportive, but you know what? Maybe you can't do everything at the same time."

Blake and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, 41, are currently engaged in highly publicised litigation after she filed a complaint against him with the California Civil Rights Department, alleging he had sexually harassed her on set and tried to smear her reputation via a negative PR campaign.

Justin subsequently launched lawsuits against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, as well as The New York Times for its coverage of the conflict.