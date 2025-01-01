Andy Cohen apologises to Heidi Montag over past 'trash' comment

Andy Cohen has apologised to Heidi Montag over a "mean" comment he made about her 14 years ago.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2011, the TV host called the reality personality "trash" when asked whether he would consider hiring her to be on the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I would sooner stab knives into my own eyes than see her on this network," he added at the time.

While Andy issued an apology to Heidi and her husband Spencer Pratt soon after, he said sorry again to the couple during his Andy Cohen Live show on SiriusXM on Wednesday.

"I apologised, so what I will say also is that was mean. That was 14 years ago, and what I really don't like about it is referring to her as trash," the 56-year-old said. "I don't like that at all and I'm really sorry about that, so I apologise again, I guess. By the way, there were things that we said and did on TV 14 years ago that we wouldn't do now. It just was a different universe but that's not, I'm not trying to justify it."

The second apology comes after a fan recently asked Spencer via X whether he would appear on Watch What Happens Live.

"The person who said he would rather scratch his eyes out then watch my wife... hard pass," he replied.

And when another follower claimed Heidi and Spencer would be "lucky" to appear on the late-night programme, the entrepreneur hit back.

"Lol yah so lucky the guy that bashes my wife gonna be so lucky to sit with him (sic). Rather sit in my burned house rubble," he responded, referencing the loss of his home in the Los Angeles wildfires on 7 January.

However, Spencer later told TMZ that he would consider accepting Andy's apology if he reached out "privately" and posted a video of himself dancing to Heidi's song, I'll Do It.

Interest in the mother-of-two's music resurged this month after Spencer asked fans to stream her 2010 album Superficial to help them raise funds to rebuild their home.