Amy Schumer sought Kim Kardashian's blessing for joke in Kinda Pregnant

Amy Schumer got permission from Kim Kardashian to make a joke about her family in her new movie Kinda Pregnant.

The Trainwreck actress co-wrote and stars in the new Netflix comedy, in which she plays a woman who fakes a pregnancy.

During one scene, Schumer's character Lainy reads a child a tabloid article about the Kardashian-Jenner family instead of a bedtime story. To make sure she didn't offend the family, the comedian ran a few jokes by Kardashian to get her blessing beforehand.

"I called Kim Kardashian. I said, 'I want to make this joke where I'm reading this kid - instead of a bedtime story - a tabloid and I pitched her a couple of jokes," Schumer said on The Howard Stern Show. "I asked if she would mind, and she didn't mind. How cool is she? She's like, 'Yeah, do the one about my dad defending a murderer.' She was that chill."

Calling the reality star "a good sport", Schumer added, "I pitched her a couple of jokes and she picked that one."

The joke references Kardashian's late father Robert Kardashian, who was a defence lawyer for O.J. Simpson during the high-profile murder trial in 1995. Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the murder charges.

Elsewhere during the interview, Schumer revealed that Kinda Pregnant producers Adam Sandler and Molly Sims offered her the role. She ultimately accepted the part and "took a couple of passes at the script", earning herself a screenwriting credit.

Discussing the Happy Gilmore star's work as a producer, she noted, "Adam is very hands-on. He's looking at scripts, he's looking at dailies (the footage shot that day) - I was impressed."

Kinda Pregnant will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday 5 February.