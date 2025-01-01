Marianne Faithfull dies at 78

Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78.

The legendary singer and actress was known for songs including Come and Stay with Me and roles including playing God in Absolutely Fabulous.

News of Faithfull's passing was shared via her spokesperson on Thursday - revealing she passed away "peacefully" while a cause of death was not revealed.

The spokesperson announced in a statement, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull.

"Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

The As Tears Go By singer has battled a number of health issues in recent years.

In 2020, she was left fearing that she would never sing again after suffering damage to her voice as a result of the Covid-19 virus.

In 2006, Faithfull revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer - and successfully defeated the disease through surgery.

She candidly discussed her battle with hepatitis C during a 2007 interview - revealing she had first been diagnosed with the condition 12 years earlier.

Faithfull was married three times over the course of her life - first to the artist John Dunbar from 1965 until 1966 with whom she welcomed son, Nicholas Dunbar, the year they married.

She later wed musician Ben Brierly from 1979 until 1986 and then writer and actor Giorgio Della Terza from 1988 until 1991.

The star also famously dated The Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger from 1966 until 1970.