Spencer Pratt issues worrying health update about family member

Spencer Pratt has shared a worrying health update on a member of his family.

The 41-year-old reality star is married to The Hills' Heidi Montag, 38, and together they share two children.

The couple were left devastated this month when wildfires in Los Angeles destroyed their home and most of their possessions.

Now Spencer has revealed his father, William Pratt, has been left unable to speak after risking his life in a failed attempt to rescue his home.

Opening up on The Viall Files podcast, Spencer recalled, "I'm trying to tear my dad away from a mountain of fire because he was in this trance and would not leave.

"I was like, 'You're gonna die, Dad.' He was like, 'I'm gonna stay and fight the fire. I did it in Malibu in the '70s.'"

Spencer said it took him two hours to convince his father to leave his home in the Pacific Palisades - only to learn he returned to try to combat the flames.

The Celebrity Big Brother star said, "I watched on security cameras, he snuck back. So, now I'm watching my dad with this little garden hose as a mountain of flames is coming down the street.

"He's not picking up his phone. The hardest part about the whole thing was watching and not having my dad pick up. I was like, 'My dad's gonna die.'"

Realising his attempt to save his property was futile, William eventually fled the scene - but Spencer fears he may have damaged his health more permanently.

He revealed, "He (later) went to the hospital with smoke inhalation poisoning or whatever. He can barely talk now."

He added, "That was good and bad because it really took my mind off watching our own house burning down on the security cameras. At least my dad got out of there."