Reese Witherspoon recounts explosive fallout with famous friend

Reese Witherspoon has revealed she once lost a friend following an award show mishap.

The 48-year-old Hollywood star includes A-Listers like Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman among her friendship group - but there was one acquaintance who ditched her after she accidentally insulted her at an awards show.

Opening up in an interview with People, Witherspoon recounted, "So this friend of mine - who I didn't really know that well, but she was a very serious, proper actress - she asked me to give her an award.

"So I got up and I roasted her... The tone was British and elegant and classy. And I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?!'"

The delivery was met with an ice cold reception and the Big Little Lies star says she is haunted by the experience that ended the friendship.

She revealed, "We're not friends anymore. I'm not even kidding - we're not friends anymore. I think she doesn't like me anymore."

While she didn't reveal the actress in question, Witherspoon added, "I thought it was so funny, and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. I'm not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh, well."

The actress added that she had never been to the award show before and genuinely thought it was a roast, but confessed, "It literally haunts me."