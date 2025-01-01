Josh Brolin got Bell's Palsy from the stress of moving home

Josh Brolin has revealed he got Bell's Palsy due to the stress of moving home.

The actor recently returned to Montecito, California, where he grew up.

"I moved back recently," the 56-year-old said on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. "Can you believe it, moving back to this area?"

Rob replied, "There's ghosts on every corner for you, right?"

Josh agreed, saying, "I got so stressed out about moving here because it represented something very specific to me that I ended up contracting a mild case of Bell's Palsy. From the stress. Absolutely a hundred per cent. There's nothing else to blame it on."

Bell's Palsy involves temporary weakness or paralysis of facial muscles.

The Goonies star continued, "The last time I got Bell's Palsy was 17 years ago when I was thinking about moving back up here. So the two times I've gotten Bell's Palsy are when I was thinking about moving up here."

Last year, Josh released a tell-all memoir about his life, where he spoke about his "unconventional childhood", including trying LSD for the first time at 13.

"I don't know how it happens, man. You have parents - where are the parents?" the actor said of the experience. "Did they give it to me, did they misplace a sugar cube, I don't know."

He told Rob that once he settled into his hometown again, he started to see the benefits of being back where he grew up.

"All these good memories are starting to come up," he shared. "I'm like, 'wow, I remember when I was on Biltmore, we're down in Butterfly. Was it Miramar?' All these great things."