Peter Facinelli on why he welcomed ex Jennie Garth into his home

Peter Facinelli has revealed why he welcomed his ex Jennie Garth into his home.

The Twilight star opened his doors to his ex-wife and her husband Dave Abrams when they were forced to evacuate their house during the recent Los Angeles bushfires.

He explained he didn't think twice about the decision.

"When people are going through hard times, my door is always open," Peter, 51, told E! News.

"So, as much as it's flattering for someone to say, 'Hey, it was really noble of you to take your ex-wife and husband,' I mean, I could never imagine saying no."

Peter added he and Jennie, 52, have remained close despite ending their 12-year marriage in 2013. They share daughters Luca, 27, Lola, 22, and Fiona, 18.

"I love her," Peter continued. "She's the mother of my kids. I consider her a friend. I consider her husband a friend."

He explained it was "actually kind of nice" to "have that support".

"It was like, 'You guys could stay as long as you like'," Peter shared. "We all kind of were in the same boat watching thousands of houses burn down, which was such a tragic loss for so many people."

Fortunately, Jennie's home was left unscathed by the fires, which burned more than 40,000 acres of land after breaking out on 7 January. At least 29 people and destroyed thousands of homes.