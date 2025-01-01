Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to request lawsuit dismissal

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are set to request the defamation lawsuit against them be dismissed.

The Hollywood power couple's legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni continues.

A lawyer acting for Blake, 37 and Ryan, 48, released a statement this week declaring they would request to have Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against them dismissed by the court.

"The Lively-Reynolds Parties intend to move to dismiss Plaintiffs' complaint," Blake and Ryan's lawyer Michael Gottlieb requested in a letter directed to federal judge Lewis Liman, Variety reported after reviewing legal documents from the case.

Justin's lawsuit against Blake and Ryan also included her publicist and her publicist's agency, with his allegations including the claim Blake had "tormented" him during their time as colleagues and afterwards.

On 31 December, Blake had launched a suit against Justin, his publicist, his production house Wayfarer Studios, and other defendants for "retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns."

Justin, 41, is also suing the New York Times after it published an article he claimed had been fed to that publication by Blake and Ryan, with Justin accusing the newspaper of having "cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful 'untouchable' Hollywood elites".